Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.68 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Flowserve updated its FY23 guidance to $1.85-2.00 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.85-$2.00 EPS.

Flowserve Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE FLS opened at $37.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.92. Flowserve has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $38.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.45 and its 200 day moving average is $34.77.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

Institutional Trading of Flowserve

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its stake in Flowserve by 682.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Flowserve by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Flowserve by 17.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Flowserve from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on Flowserve from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Flowserve from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Flowserve from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

