Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Issues Earnings Results

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Quaker Chemical had a positive return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $495.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Quaker Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Quaker Chemical Trading Up 2.4 %

KWR opened at $205.19 on Wednesday. Quaker Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $129.06 and a fifty-two week high of $216.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -569.96 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.12.

Quaker Chemical Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This is a boost from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is -483.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $203.00 to $227.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Quaker Chemical news, SVP David Slinkman sold 3,683 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.20, for a total value of $752,068.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,064.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Quaker Chemical news, SVP David Slinkman sold 3,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.20, for a total transaction of $752,068.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,064.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Melissa Leneis sold 4,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.61, for a total value of $869,486.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,648.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,540 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,713 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quaker Chemical

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KWR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 21.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

Further Reading

