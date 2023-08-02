AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.55-2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63. AvalonBay Communities also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.46-$10.66 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVB. TheStreet raised AvalonBay Communities from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised AvalonBay Communities from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $193.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised AvalonBay Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $199.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $203.17.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:AVB opened at $187.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $153.07 and a 1 year high of $220.42.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $690.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 46.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.24%.

Insider Activity at AvalonBay Communities

In related news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total transaction of $704,400.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 62,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,016,639.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVB. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 295 apartment communities containing 88,826 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

