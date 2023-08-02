Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Camtek had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $73.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Camtek updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Camtek Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $47.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.54 and a quick ratio of 6.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.50. Camtek has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $48.15.

Institutional Trading of Camtek

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Camtek by 46.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 12,549 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Camtek by 117.7% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 239,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,790,000 after acquiring an additional 129,494 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camtek by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 31.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Camtek Company Profile

CAMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Camtek from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Camtek from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Camtek from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Camtek from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Camtek currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.14.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

