Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.96-$1.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.98.
Shares of NYSE:ELME opened at $15.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.21. Elme Communities has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $21.81.
Separately, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Elme Communities from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.
Elme Communities (formerly known as Washington Real Estate Investment Trust or WashREIT) is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 8,900 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Sunbelt, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.
