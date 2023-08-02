Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.33-5.38 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.775-14.850 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.90 billion. Republic Services also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.33-$5.38 EPS.

NYSE:RSG opened at $152.08 on Wednesday. Republic Services has a 52 week low of $120.58 and a 52 week high of $156.65. The firm has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.84%.

Several research firms have commented on RSG. VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $158.09.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

