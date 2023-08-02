Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 50.00% and a return on equity of 29.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.87 EPS.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHK opened at $84.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.67. Chesapeake Energy has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $107.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.35.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Institutional Trading of Chesapeake Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHK. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 478.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 20,980.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.77.

(Get Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.