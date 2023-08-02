Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Starbucks updated its FY23 guidance to $3.43-3.46 EPS.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $101.26 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $81.67 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $116.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.33.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 48.4% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,454 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 6,694.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 0.7% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 696,055 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $72,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 24.2% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.19.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

