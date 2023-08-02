Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Starbucks updated its FY23 guidance to $3.43-3.46 EPS.
Starbucks Price Performance
NASDAQ SBUX opened at $101.26 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $81.67 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $116.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.33.
Starbucks Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 68.83%.
Insider Transactions at Starbucks
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 48.4% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,454 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 6,694.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 0.7% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 696,055 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $72,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 24.2% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have weighed in on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.19.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
