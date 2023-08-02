Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The data storage provider reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.32, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.69%. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Western Digital updated its Q1 guidance to $(2.10)-(1.80) EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to -$2.10–$1.80 EPS.

Western Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $42.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.18 and its 200-day moving average is $38.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $29.73 and a 12 month high of $50.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Western Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Digital

About Western Digital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in Western Digital by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 6,735 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,414 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,618 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 56,265 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

See Also

