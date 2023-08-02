Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The data storage provider reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.32, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.69%. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Western Digital updated its Q1 guidance to $(2.10)-(1.80) EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to -$2.10–$1.80 EPS.
Western Digital Stock Performance
NASDAQ:WDC opened at $42.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.18 and its 200-day moving average is $38.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $29.73 and a 12 month high of $50.95.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Western Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.89.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Digital
About Western Digital
Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Western Digital
- How Can Investors Use the Dogs of the Dow Strategy?
- The Recovery in Teladoc is Showing Signs of Life
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- AI-Powered Growth Propels Arista Networks to New Highs
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- JetBlue Airlines May Have Entered A Buy Zone, Check This First
Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.