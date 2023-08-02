Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.02

Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.02 and last traded at $25.80, with a volume of 67473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.38.

SLRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Acelyrin in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Acelyrin in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Acelyrin in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Acelyrin in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.47.

Acelyrin ( NASDAQ:SLRN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported ($2.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($1.23). As a group, analysts anticipate that Acelyrin, Inc. will post -7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Biopartners Fund Ii Westlake acquired 1,250,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $22,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,790,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at $176,233,122. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mardi Dier acquired 5,556 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $100,008.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,556 shares of the company's stock, valued at $100,008. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,316,556 shares of company stock valued at $23,698,008 over the last three months.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Acelyrin stock. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,554,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,487,000. Acelyrin accounts for about 10.2% of Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC owned approximately 1.60% of Acelyrin at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

