Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.36

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock traded as high as $8.36 and last traded at $8.14, with a volume of 15419 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Enerflex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Enerflex Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Enerflex had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $610.18 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Enerflex by 37.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Enerflex by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enerflex by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 213,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 5,793 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Enerflex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enerflex by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 8,356 shares in the last quarter. 43.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerflex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

Featured Stories

