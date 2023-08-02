Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.35

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.35 and last traded at $27.31, with a volume of 39840 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.27.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.