Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.35

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.35 and last traded at $27.31, with a volume of 39840 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.27.
Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional US High Profitability ETF
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000.
Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.
