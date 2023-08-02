SRH Total Return Fund (NYSE:STEW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.78

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.78 and last traded at $13.73, with a volume of 45056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.66.
SRH Total Return Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.76.
SRH Total Return Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 21st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SRH Total Return Fund
About SRH Total Return Fund
SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SRH Total Return Fund
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- The Recovery in Teladoc is Showing Signs of Life
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- AI-Powered Growth Propels Arista Networks to New Highs
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- JetBlue Airlines May Have Entered A Buy Zone, Check This First
Receive News & Ratings for SRH Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRH Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.