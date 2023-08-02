SRH Total Return Fund (NYSE:STEW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.78

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.78 and last traded at $13.73, with a volume of 45056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.66.

SRH Total Return Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.76.

SRH Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SRH Total Return Fund

About SRH Total Return Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STEW. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 185,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 12.7% in the first quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 117,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 9.0% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

