Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.27

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.27 and last traded at $28.24, with a volume of 153517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.21.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.83 and its 200-day moving average is $25.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 221.8% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 107,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 73,935 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 126.4% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 628.0% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 213,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 184,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 55,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 19,904 shares during the period.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

