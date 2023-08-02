Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.25

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.25 and last traded at $6.06, with a volume of 12637137 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Archer Aviation Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 7.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 1,718,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.26, for a total value of $5,603,382.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,159,347 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,559,471.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 125,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,370,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,166,498.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,344,805 shares of company stock valued at $25,467,834 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.17% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer Aviation

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,054 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,160,020,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 432,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 30,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also

