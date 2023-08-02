Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.40

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.40 and last traded at $24.38, with a volume of 68240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.33.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Resource Consulting Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 58,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 19,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

