Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Hits New 52-Week High at $31.80

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.80 and last traded at $31.70, with a volume of 34621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.09. The company has a market capitalization of $793.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Trading of Ethan Allen Interiors

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at $3,517,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at $1,106,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth about $11,645,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth about $655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.