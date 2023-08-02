Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Hits New 52-Week High at $31.80

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.80 and last traded at $31.70, with a volume of 34621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.10.
ETD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.09. The company has a market capitalization of $793.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.25.
Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.
