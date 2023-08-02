Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Short Interest Update

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the June 30th total of 1,670,000 shares. Currently, 7.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 555,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.
A number of research firms have commented on KNTE. 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Kinnate Biopharma from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Kinnate Biopharma from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Kinnate Biopharma from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.
In other Kinnate Biopharma news, Director James B. Tananbaum purchased 1,780,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,984,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,525,957 shares in the company, valued at $9,872,679.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kinnate Biopharma news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 479,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,319,749.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,738,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,030,745.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Tananbaum purchased 1,780,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $4,984,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,525,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,872,679.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:KNTE opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. Kinnate Biopharma has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $15.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.60.
Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.73). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinnate Biopharma will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.
Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.
