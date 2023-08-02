Short Interest in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Rises By 7.5%

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the June 30th total of 2,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $314.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.10.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $323.95 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $358.07. The stock has a market cap of $113.82 billion, a PE ratio of 81.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $327.13 and its 200 day moving average is $284.91.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 4,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.89, for a total transaction of $1,616,414.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,320 shares in the company, valued at $10,532,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total transaction of $505,796.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 4,960 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.89, for a total value of $1,616,414.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,532,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,069 shares of company stock valued at $23,832,502. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

