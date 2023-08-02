Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Short Interest Update

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the June 30th total of 2,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 660,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $171.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.33. Jack Henry & Associates has a twelve month low of $139.28 and a twelve month high of $212.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $508.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.76 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 17.24%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.51%.

Several research firms have weighed in on JKHY. DA Davidson cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.15.

Insider Transactions at Jack Henry & Associates

In other news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett acquired 2,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $145.51 per share, with a total value of $291,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,950 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,594.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 58.3% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

