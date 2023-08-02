Short Interest in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Rises By 9.7%

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 340,400 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the June 30th total of 310,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JAKK. StockNews.com raised JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JAKKS Pacific

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in JAKKS Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $745,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 18,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.32% of the company’s stock.

JAKKS Pacific Stock Up 1.4 %

About JAKKS Pacific

Shares of JAKK opened at $21.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $208.65 million, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.17. JAKKS Pacific has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $27.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

