Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Short Interest Update

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,600 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the June 30th total of 139,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Kimball Electronics in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 23,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 43,906 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 50,245 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 11,183.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 108,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 107,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 489,243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,052,000 after buying an additional 270,205 shares during the period. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimball Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of Kimball Electronics stock opened at $30.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.85. Kimball Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $745.31 million, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.36.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $484.70 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimball Electronics will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

