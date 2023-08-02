The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Short Interest Update

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 845,200 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the June 30th total of 944,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.6 days. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc purchased 16,673 shares of Joint stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.07 per share, for a total transaction of $217,916.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,644,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,565,693.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 71,904 shares of company stock valued at $937,989. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Joint by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Joint by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Joint by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Joint by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Joint by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Joint stock opened at $13.38 on Wednesday. Joint has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.55 and its 200 day moving average is $15.28. The stock has a market cap of $196.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.75 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. Joint had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $28.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.46 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Joint will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Joint in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

