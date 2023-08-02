Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Short Interest Up 9.6% in July

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,110,000 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the June 30th total of 3,750,000 shares. Approximately 8.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 945,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Kodiak Sciences

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOD. RIA Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 121,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 46,136 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Krensavage Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,849,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 16.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KOD shares. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Chardan Capital downgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.63.

Kodiak Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KOD opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. Kodiak Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.35.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

