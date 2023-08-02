CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share.

CNA Financial Stock Performance

CNA Financial stock opened at $39.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.65. CNA Financial has a 1-year low of $35.90 and a 1-year high of $45.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.57 and a 200-day moving average of $40.01.

CNA Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CNA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America raised shares of CNA Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNA Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CNA Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,273,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CNA Financial by 174.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 466,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,161,000 after purchasing an additional 297,030 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in CNA Financial by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,653,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,403,000 after purchasing an additional 104,417 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in CNA Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,464,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CNA Financial by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,150,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,935,000 after purchasing an additional 92,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

