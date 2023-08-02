OFS Capital (OFS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect OFS Capital to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. OFS Capital had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a positive return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $14.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 million. On average, analysts expect OFS Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OFS Capital Price Performance

Shares of OFS opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. OFS Capital has a 12-month low of $7.54 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of OFS Capital

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OFS Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of OFS Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $522,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 66,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 173.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 44,520 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in OFS Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. 13.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OFS Capital Company Profile

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

See Also

