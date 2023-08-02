Lifetime Brands (LCUT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Lifetime Brands to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $145.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.33 million. On average, analysts expect Lifetime Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lifetime Brands Stock Performance

Shares of LCUT opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. Lifetime Brands has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $120.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.98.

Lifetime Brands Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Lifetime Brands during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 15,652 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 49.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 109.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 68,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 161.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares in the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LCUT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lifetime Brands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Lifetime Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

