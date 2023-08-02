Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.70-$7.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.40 billion-$4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.46 billion.

Colliers International Group Price Performance

Colliers International Group stock opened at $100.81 on Wednesday. Colliers International Group has a one year low of $84.16 and a one year high of $133.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.89. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.87 and a beta of 1.47.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $965.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.85 million. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 47.44% and a net margin of 1.01%. As a group, analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colliers International Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CIGI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $133.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colliers International Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.86.

Institutional Trading of Colliers International Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 1,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colliers International Group

(Get Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.