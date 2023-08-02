Good Times Restaurants (GTIM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $34.79 million for the quarter.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Good Times Restaurants Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of GTIM opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. Good Times Restaurants has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $3.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.89. The firm has a market cap of $37.50 million, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms recently issued reports on GTIM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Good Times Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Good Times Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Good Times Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.