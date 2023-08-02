Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.42-$1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of XHR stock opened at $12.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.48. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $18.46.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $268.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.99 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 6.39%. Research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XHR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenia Hotels & Resorts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XHR. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $496,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 21,532 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 12,140 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 193,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,508 rooms across 14 states.

Further Reading

