UWM (UWMC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect UWM to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $161.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.17 million. UWM had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 0.46%. On average, analysts expect UWM to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UWM Stock Performance

NYSE:UWMC opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. UWM has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $6.70.

UWM Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of UWM

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. UWM’s payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of UWM by 22.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in UWM by 6.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of UWM by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 789,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after buying an additional 19,173 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in UWM by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 74,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 23,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in UWM by 28.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 17,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UWMC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UWM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of UWM in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on UWM from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price target on UWM from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on UWM from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UWM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.53.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Featured Stories

