Nomad Foods (NOMD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $831.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.47 million. On average, analysts expect Nomad Foods to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Price Performance

NOMD stock opened at $17.78 on Wednesday. Nomad Foods has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $19.82. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.64 and a 200 day moving average of $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nomad Foods

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 13.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,296,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,293,000 after buying an additional 158,182 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 2.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 475,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,916,000 after buying an additional 12,520 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after buying an additional 10,755 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

NOMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, Serbia, Croatia, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

