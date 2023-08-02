Katapult (KPLT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter. Katapult had a negative return on equity of 288.92% and a negative net margin of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $55.68 million during the quarter.
Katapult Stock Down 6.9 %
Shares of KPLT stock opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.92. Katapult has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $43.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.29.
Institutional Trading of Katapult
About Katapult
Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Katapult
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- The Recovery in Teladoc is Showing Signs of Life
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- AI-Powered Growth Propels Arista Networks to New Highs
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- JetBlue Airlines May Have Entered A Buy Zone, Check This First
Receive News & Ratings for Katapult Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Katapult and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.