Katapult (KPLT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter. Katapult had a negative return on equity of 288.92% and a negative net margin of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $55.68 million during the quarter.

Katapult Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of KPLT stock opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.92. Katapult has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $43.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.29.

Institutional Trading of Katapult

About Katapult

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KPLT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Katapult by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 40,200 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Katapult by 178.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 165,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 106,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Katapult by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 768,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 44,236 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Katapult by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,496,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 642,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Katapult during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.

