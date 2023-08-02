LifeMD (LFMD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. LifeMD has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. LifeMD had a negative return on equity of 7,255.81% and a negative net margin of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $33.13 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect LifeMD to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:LFMD opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. LifeMD has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $5.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.37.

In other LifeMD news, CEO Justin Schreiber purchased 17,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,977.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,046,410.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other LifeMD news, insider Nicholas P. Alvarez purchased 10,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $31,279.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Justin Schreiber bought 17,664 shares of LifeMD stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $37,977.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,812,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,046,410.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 129,124 shares of company stock worth $314,166 over the last quarter. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in LifeMD during the first quarter worth $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in LifeMD by 50.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in LifeMD by 9.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 117,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of LifeMD during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on LifeMD from $3.50 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. HC Wainwright began coverage on LifeMD in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on LifeMD in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including urgent and primary care, men's and women's health, and dermatology, chronic care management, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a telehealth platform brand that offers access to virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and food and drug administration approved medical device for male and female hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; LifeMD Primary Care, a virtual primary care platform that provides patients with primary care, urgent care, and chronic care needs, as well as offers a mobile first platform that incorporates virtual consultations and treatment, prescription medications, diagnostics, and imaging; Cleared, a telehealth brand that provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma, and immunology; and NavaMD, a female-oriented and tele-dermatology brand that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers.

