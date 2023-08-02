Cue Health (HLTH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Cue Health to post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.13. Cue Health had a negative net margin of 88.51% and a negative return on equity of 46.48%. The firm had revenue of $24.77 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Cue Health to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ HLTH opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. Cue Health has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $5.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cue Health by 84.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cue Health during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cue Health during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Cue Health by 813.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 11,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Cue Health by 47.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HLTH. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Cue Health from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cue Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. It offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

