Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.54-$1.64 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.71 billion-$6.91 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.55 billion. Vertiv also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.41-$0.46 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRT. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. 22nd Century Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.44.

Vertiv Stock Up 2.0 %

VRT opened at $26.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Vertiv has a 1-year low of $9.48 and a 1-year high of $27.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 88.43, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Vertiv

In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 137,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $3,704,562.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,241,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,507,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 35,002 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $705,290.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,173,661.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 137,206 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $3,704,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,241,005 shares in the company, valued at $384,507,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,579,524 shares of company stock worth $80,909,045. Company insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

