LL Flooring (LL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $240.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.40 million. LL Flooring had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

LL stock opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. LL Flooring has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.33.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LL Flooring in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Loop Capital cut shares of LL Flooring from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 12,755 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LL Flooring in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LL Flooring in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of LL Flooring during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard-surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

