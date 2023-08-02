Montauk Renewables (MNTK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Montauk Renewables to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). Montauk Renewables had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.50 million. On average, analysts expect Montauk Renewables to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Montauk Renewables alerts:

Montauk Renewables Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Montauk Renewables stock opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44 and a beta of -0.25. Montauk Renewables has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $20.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Montauk Renewables

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MNTK. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Montauk Renewables in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Montauk Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Montauk Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Montauk Renewables from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Montauk Renewables currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 26,354.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 25,037 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter worth approximately $432,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 217.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 174,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 119,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.65% of the company’s stock.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Montauk Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montauk Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.