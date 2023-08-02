CS Disco (LAW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect CS Disco to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. CS Disco had a negative net margin of 59.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.21%. The firm had revenue of $33.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.05 million. On average, analysts expect CS Disco to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LAW stock opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day moving average of $7.36. CS Disco has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $29.99.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on CS Disco from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in CS Disco during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of CS Disco by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CS Disco in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in CS Disco by 705.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

