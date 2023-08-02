Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.41-$0.46 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-$1.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion. Vertiv also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.54-$1.64 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $26.53 on Wednesday. Vertiv has a 52 week low of $9.48 and a 52 week high of $27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 88.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.58.
Several research firms have weighed in on VRT. Mizuho lifted their target price on Vertiv from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.44.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 11.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 17.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vertiv by 216.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 14,886 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 40.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 18,935 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Vertiv by 450.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 461,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 377,884 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
