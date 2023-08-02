Nephros (NEPH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Nephros had a negative net margin of 47.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.34%. The company had revenue of $3.70 million for the quarter.

Get Nephros alerts:

Nephros Trading Up 2.9 %

NEPH stock opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. Nephros has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $2.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nephros

Nephros Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEPH. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Nephros by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Nephros by 89.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Nephros during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nephros by 20.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 25,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP lifted its position in Nephros by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,663,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,734,000 after purchasing an additional 13,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Nephros, Inc engages in development and sale of high performance water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration and Renal Products. It offers ultrafiltration products that are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nephros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nephros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.