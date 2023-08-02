Nephros (NEPH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Nephros had a negative net margin of 47.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.34%. The company had revenue of $3.70 million for the quarter.
Nephros Trading Up 2.9 %
NEPH stock opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. Nephros has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $2.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.35.
Nephros Company Profile
Nephros, Inc engages in development and sale of high performance water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration and Renal Products. It offers ultrafiltration products that are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.
