Singular Genomics Systems (OMIC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Singular Genomics Systems to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. On average, analysts expect Singular Genomics Systems to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Singular Genomics Systems alerts:

Singular Genomics Systems Price Performance

OMIC opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $56.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.89. Singular Genomics Systems has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $4.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 18.36 and a current ratio of 19.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Singular Genomics Systems

In related news, insider Eli N. Glezer purchased 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.82 per share, for a total transaction of $139,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,355,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 22.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after buying an additional 191,784 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Singular Genomics Systems by 163.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 515,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 319,753 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Singular Genomics Systems by 4,016.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,565,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,810,000 after buying an additional 4,454,819 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems in the first quarter worth $602,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 182.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 364,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 235,698 shares during the period. 49.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company is involved in the developing of G4, consisting of G4 instrument and associated consumables for various applications, such as max read kits for single cell sequencing, rare variant detection with high-definition sequencing, gene fusion detection with ring-seq, and extended range sequencing; and PX instrument and associated consumables for applications comprising single cell gene expression and proteomics, in situ RNA sequencing, and spatial RNA and proteomics applications for tissue.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Singular Genomics Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singular Genomics Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.