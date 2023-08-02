Ontrak (OTRK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 361.49% and a negative net margin of 384.20%. The company had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter.
Ontrak Stock Up 0.6 %
Ontrak stock opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. Ontrak has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ontrak
Ontrak Company Profile
Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, telehealth-enabled, and virtualized healthcare company that provides in-person services to third-party payors in the United States. Its technology-enabled platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages and guides them to and through the care they need.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ontrak
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- The Recovery in Teladoc is Showing Signs of Life
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- AI-Powered Growth Propels Arista Networks to New Highs
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- JetBlue Airlines May Have Entered A Buy Zone, Check This First
Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.