Ontrak (OTRK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 361.49% and a negative net margin of 384.20%. The company had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter.

Ontrak Stock Up 0.6 %

Ontrak stock opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. Ontrak has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ontrak

Ontrak Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 51,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 28,131 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ontrak by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 9,895 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ontrak by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 32,474 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Ontrak by 273.2% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 50,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 36,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, telehealth-enabled, and virtualized healthcare company that provides in-person services to third-party payors in the United States. Its technology-enabled platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages and guides them to and through the care they need.

