US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (UTHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.14 on August 3rd

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1394 per share on Thursday, August 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st.
US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of UTHY opened at $47.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.82. US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.05 and a 1-year high of $52.15.
US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Company Profile
