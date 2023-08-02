US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (UTEN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 1st

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1209 per share on Thursday, August 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st.

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UTEN opened at $44.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.50 and a 200-day moving average of $46.08. US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF has a twelve month low of $43.91 and a twelve month high of $50.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 5.76% of US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF

The US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (UTEN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 10-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 10-year tenor on the yield curve.

