US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (UTRE) to Issue Dividend of $0.17 on August 3rd

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTRE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1694 per share on Thursday, August 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st.

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UTRE opened at $48.84 on Wednesday. US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF has a 1-year low of $48.63 and a 1-year high of $50.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.24.

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Company Profile

The US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (UTRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 3-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-year tenor on the yield curve.

