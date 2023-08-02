US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (UTRE) to Issue Dividend of $0.17 on August 3rd

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTRE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1694 per share on Thursday, August 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st.
US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ UTRE opened at $48.84 on Wednesday. US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF has a 1-year low of $48.63 and a 1-year high of $50.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.24.
US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- The Recovery in Teladoc is Showing Signs of Life
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- AI-Powered Growth Propels Arista Networks to New Highs
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- JetBlue Airlines May Have Entered A Buy Zone, Check This First
Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.