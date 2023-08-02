US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Plans Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:UTWY)

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTWY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1492 per share on Thursday, August 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st.

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF stock opened at $47.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.80. US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.39 and a twelve month high of $51.77.

About US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF

The US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (UTWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 20-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 20-year tenor on the yield curve UTWY was launched on Mar 28, 2023 and is managed by F/m Investments.

