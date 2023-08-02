Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Sets New 12-Month High at $20.00

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.00 and last traded at $19.80, with a volume of 57763939 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James cut Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.19.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.73, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 2.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $525.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.84 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 37,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $570,228.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,808,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,819,636.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 18,700 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $187,935.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,113,113. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 37,076 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $570,228.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,808,819 shares in the company, valued at $27,819,636.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,937,699 shares of company stock valued at $27,513,966 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 1,510.9% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More

