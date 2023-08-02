US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (OBIL) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 1st

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:OBIL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2119 per share on Thursday, August 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st.

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

OBIL opened at $49.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.87 and a 200 day moving average of $50.06. US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.68 and a fifty-two week high of $50.61.

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF Company Profile

The US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (OBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 1-Year Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 12-month US Treasury bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 12-month tenor on the yield curve OBIL was launched on Nov 15, 2022 and is managed by F/m Investments.

