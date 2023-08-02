iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Announces $0.14 Dividend

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1394 per share on Monday, August 7th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BGRN opened at $46.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.81. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.36 and a 1 year high of $48.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares USD Green Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 906,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,654,000 after buying an additional 31,397 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 275,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,145,000 after buying an additional 33,951 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 95.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 63,078 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 122.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 105,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 58,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares USD Green Bond ETF

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

